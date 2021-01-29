Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Stock Position Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 132.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46.

