Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Shares Up 4.9%

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) shot up 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94. 3,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 15,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92.

Invesque Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHIVF)

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 108 properties, including 74 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.