Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Investar in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investar’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $16.30 on Friday. Investar has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $173.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Investar by 6.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 77,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Investar by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Investar by 442.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Investar by 10.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.36%.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

