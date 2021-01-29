Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 29th (AIRG, APTX, BTDPY, CBTX, CLFD, CVSI, DDD, F, HOG, HSQVY)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, January 29th:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

Get Airgain Inc alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $0.65 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $1.35.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an equal weight rating.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Toray Industries, Inc. specializes in manufacturing, processing and sales of the following products: The Fibers and Textiles segment manufactures, processes and sells textile; staple fibers, spun yarns, woven and knitted fabrics of nylon and apparel products. The Plastics and Chemical segment offers plastic, nylon, polyester, polypropylene and chemical products. IT-related products segment offers films; electronic circuit- and semiconductor-related materials; color filters for LCDs; and graphic materials. The Carbon Fiber Composite Material segment manufactures and sells carbon fibers and carbon fiber composite materials. The Environment and Engineering segment offers Comprehensive engineering; condominiums; industrial equipment and machinery; environment-related equipment; water treatment membranes and related equipment; materials for housing, building and civil engineering applications. The Life Science segment manufactures and sells medical, pharmaceutical and optical products. “

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.