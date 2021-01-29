Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 29th (ACIW, AMP, APYX, ASC, ATEC, ATRC, BC, BPOP, CALX, CBK)

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2021


Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 29th:

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $245.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $245.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $12.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $6.00 to $5.50. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $99.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $97.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $32.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) was given a €6.90 ($8.12) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $46.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $16.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.90 to $5.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $75.00 to $76.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) was given a €64.00 ($75.29) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $2.50 to $3.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1.75 to $2.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $21.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $550.00 to $565.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $8.50 to $8.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) was given a €23.00 ($27.06) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $4.00 to $4.50. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $162.00 to $180.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $4.50 to $5.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $3.25 to $4.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $63.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $9.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $65.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $185.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $26.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $28.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its target price raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $35.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) was given a €8.00 ($9.41) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $40.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $207.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $3.50 to $3.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) had its price target raised by Janney Montgomery Scott from $15.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $380.00 to $350.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $377.00 to $353.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $63.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $211.00 to $248.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $12.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $88.00 to $120.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $10.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) was given a €47.00 ($55.29) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $765.00 to $806.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $49.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $185.00 to $215.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $174.00 to $195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $215.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $260.00 to $270.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $255.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $225.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $250.00 to $255.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $12.00 to $14.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $20.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $12.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $165.00 to $175.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $53.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $246.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.60 to $4.30. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

