Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 29th (ACIW, AMP, APYX, ASC, ATEC, ATRC, BC, BPOP, CALX, CBK)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 29th:

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $245.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $245.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $12.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $6.00 to $5.50. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $99.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $97.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $32.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) was given a €6.90 ($8.12) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $46.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $16.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.90 to $5.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $75.00 to $76.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) was given a €64.00 ($75.29) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $2.50 to $3.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1.75 to $2.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $21.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $550.00 to $565.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $8.50 to $8.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) was given a €23.00 ($27.06) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $4.00 to $4.50. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $162.00 to $180.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $4.50 to $5.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $3.25 to $4.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $63.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $9.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $65.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $185.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $26.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $28.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its target price raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $35.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) was given a €8.00 ($9.41) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $40.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $207.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $3.50 to $3.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) had its price target raised by Janney Montgomery Scott from $15.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $380.00 to $350.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $377.00 to $353.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $63.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $211.00 to $248.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $12.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $88.00 to $120.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $10.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) was given a €47.00 ($55.29) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $765.00 to $806.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $49.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $185.00 to $215.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $174.00 to $195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $215.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $260.00 to $270.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $255.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $225.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $250.00 to $255.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $12.00 to $14.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $20.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $12.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $165.00 to $175.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $53.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $246.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.60 to $4.30. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

