Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

1/28/2021 – Fate Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fate’s efforts to develop its pipeline of immuno-oncology candidates are impressive. Positive data from studies on FT596 and FT516 bodes well for the company. The company entered into a collaboration and option agreement with Janssen Biotech to develop iPSC-derived CAR NK and CAR T-cell product candidates for the treatment of cancer. However, the candidates are mostly in research, preclinical or clinical development stages. The study of cell therapies is a relatively new and emerging field and any setback in the same will be detrimental to the stock’s prospects. The manufacturing and distribution process of these cell product candidates is complex and risk prone. This, in turn, could flare up costs. . Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

1/27/2021 – Fate Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $88.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Fate Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/15/2021 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/7/2020 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $34.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $57.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $63.00 to $76.00.

12/7/2020 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $63.00 to $76.00.

12/2/2020 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of FATE stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $90.63. 856,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,438. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.26 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,295,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,030.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $3,091,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,580,368.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,651 shares of company stock valued at $30,351,069. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

