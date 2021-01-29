Investment Company plc (INV.L) (LON:INV) Trading Down 0.3%

Investment Company plc (INV.L) (LON:INV) shares were down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 285.12 ($3.73) and last traded at GBX 288 ($3.76). Approximately 8,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 8,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 289 ($3.78).

The company has a market cap of £13.74 million and a PE ratio of 4.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 288.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 279.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. Investment Company plc (INV.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

