Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,237 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 802% compared to the average volume of 248 call options.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

