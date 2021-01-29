InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Trading Down 10.7%

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares traded down 10.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.17. 6,043,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 7,960,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,704 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.67% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.