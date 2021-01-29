ION (ION) Market Cap Achieves $98,341.02

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 44.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ION has traded down 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $98,341.02 and $20.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.47 or 0.00179511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006237 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,519,274 coins and its circulating supply is 13,619,274 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

ION Coin Trading

ION can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.