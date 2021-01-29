IONChain (IONC) Trading Down 2.1% This Week

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. IONChain has a market cap of $181,907.92 and $9,443.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One IONChain token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00066915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.79 or 0.00871631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00049668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.58 or 0.04195188 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017731 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

