Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Chairman Stanley T. Crooke Sells 28,333 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $128,818.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $60.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 126.44 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

