IOST (IOST) Price Reaches $0.0166 on Top Exchanges

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. IOST has a market cap of $271.07 million and approximately $178.71 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOST has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One IOST token can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00066706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.21 or 0.00870281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00049736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.28 or 0.04208178 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017740 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.