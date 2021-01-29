Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) Short Interest Up 525.0% in January

Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of IOTC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,572. Iota Communications has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.20.
About Iota Communications
