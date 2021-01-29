IOTA (MIOTA) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.14 Billion

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. IOTA has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and $56.79 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001206 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IOTA has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00091276 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000063 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000153 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

