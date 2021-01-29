IoTeX Trading 3.1% Higher This Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $103.31 million and approximately $22.94 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00066764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.04 or 0.00808967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00047547 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.76 or 0.04014087 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017631 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

