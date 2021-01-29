iPath B Bloomberg Aluminum Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:JJUB) Shares Down 0.4%

iPath B Bloomberg Aluminum Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:JJUB)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.10 and last traded at $42.10. Approximately 20 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for iPath B Bloomberg Aluminum Ttl Ret ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath B Bloomberg Aluminum Ttl Ret ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.