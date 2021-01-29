iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COW) Trading Up 0%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COW)’s share price rose 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.84 and last traded at $35.48. Approximately 18,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 28,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.46.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COW) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC owned 1.25% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

