iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXZB) Trading Down 1.8%

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXZB)’s share price dropped 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.97 and last traded at $34.49. Approximately 27,966 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 17,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.14.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.