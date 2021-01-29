iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXXB) Shares Down 2.3%

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXXB) was down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.82 and last traded at $19.79. Approximately 76,155,595 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 19,835,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33.

