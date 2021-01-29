iPath S&P GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP) Trading Up 0%

iPath S&P GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP)’s stock price traded up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.72. 9,723 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 6,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath S&P GSCI Total Return Index ETN stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iPath S&P GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,242 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 39.48% of iPath S&P GSCI Total Return Index ETN worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath S&P GSCI Total Return Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath S&P GSCI Total Return Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.