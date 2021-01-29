IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.73 and last traded at $29.73. 118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 30,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQ 500 International ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN) by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.57% of IQ 500 International ETF worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

