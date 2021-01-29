IQ.cash (IQ) Price Hits $0.0128 on Exchanges

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $152,912.81 and approximately $83,467.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IQ.cash has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One IQ.cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00048702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00124580 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00261281 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00065690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00064537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.03 or 0.00307815 BTC.

IQ.cash Token Profile

IQ.cash was first traded on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 tokens. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Token Trading

IQ.cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

