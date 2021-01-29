iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Sells $1,238,500.00 in Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David A. Vort also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,000.00.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $251.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.74 and a 200-day moving average of $212.56. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.54 and a 1-year high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRTC. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,790,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 363,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,484,000 after buying an additional 89,427 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,422,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,254,000 after buying an additional 64,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,736,000 after buying an additional 60,792 shares in the last quarter.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

