iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IRTC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $75.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.45. The company had a trading volume of 170,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,211. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -81.61 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.54 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.56.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $1,143,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,976.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total value of $8,082,562.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,362,049.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,669 shares of company stock worth $20,835,262 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after buying an additional 23,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.