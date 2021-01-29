Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,325 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Iron Mountain worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $41.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

