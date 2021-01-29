Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.57

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.57 and traded as high as $10.86. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 2,071,644 shares changing hands.

IRWD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The company had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 135,670 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.