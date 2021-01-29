iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by BHF RG Capital Inc.

BHF RG Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 18.5% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $61,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $372.35. 115,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,899,609. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $375.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.88. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.