iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $118,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,703,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000.

IVV stock opened at $376.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $375.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.88. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

