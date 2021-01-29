iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.0% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $32,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.75. The company had a trading volume of 19,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,383. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.65 and its 200 day moving average is $205.86. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $247.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

