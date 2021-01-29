iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Telemus Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,518 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $36,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Titus Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.39. 138,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,383. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $247.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

