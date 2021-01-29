iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,186 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,034,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,364.3% during the third quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 765,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,996,000 after purchasing an additional 712,977 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $99.04 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $103.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

