iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the December 31st total of 203,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $73.82 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $75.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $251,000.

