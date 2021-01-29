iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the December 31st total of 424,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 862,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.51. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $89.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

