iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV) Stock Price Up 1.2%

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.09 and last traded at $28.87. Approximately 3,186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 5,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 24.89% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

