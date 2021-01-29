iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.85 and last traded at $35.59. 1,743 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.39.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

