iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Up 256.2% in January

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 828,600 shares, an increase of 256.2% from the December 31st total of 232,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 766,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average is $28.60. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $29.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 276.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000.

