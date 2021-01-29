iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Position Lowered by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,950 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $11,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,520,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,547,000 after purchasing an additional 79,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,642,000 after buying an additional 417,585 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,399,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,989,000 after buying an additional 191,181 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 177.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,292,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 772,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,191,000 after buying an additional 44,949 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 903,302 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.70. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.