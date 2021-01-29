iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $14,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 361,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,336,000 after acquiring an additional 30,389 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 84,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.80. 903,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

