iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stake Trimmed by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 83,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 772,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,191,000 after buying an additional 44,949 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,828,000.

BATS:FLOT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.80. 903,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.70. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

