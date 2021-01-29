iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.90. Approximately 117,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 69,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.90.

