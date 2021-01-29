iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Stock Position Increased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,040 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IGIB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.34. 15,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,973. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.11 and a twelve month high of $61.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25.

