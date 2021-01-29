iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,824 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 713.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 81,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 71,175 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 21,578 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG opened at $101.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.