iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 852.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,885 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $69.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $70.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.43.

