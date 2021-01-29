iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Stock Position Raised by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEMA. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.06. 1,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,744. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $96.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.55 and a 200 day moving average of $83.84.

