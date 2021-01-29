iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,107 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 470.3% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 45,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 52,614 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 7,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,082,387. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $56.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

