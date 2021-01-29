iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) is Segment Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF makes up 1.7% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.67% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $11,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMTM. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 514,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,379,000 after acquiring an additional 118,467 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Brickley Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 43,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,544,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.59. 630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,335. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.