iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,382 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4,217.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,948 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at $70,262,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4,088.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 525,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,592,000 after purchasing an additional 512,882 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,696,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,587,000 after buying an additional 465,959 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,188,000 after buying an additional 428,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWT stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $58.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average of $48.16.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

