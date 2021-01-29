iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Smart Money Group LLC’s Largest Position

Smart Money Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,341 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 11.9% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $14,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $1,871,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 43,782 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 296,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,597,468 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.27. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.