iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 673,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 3.4% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $45,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.93. 5,597,468 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.